Google's Gemini live to support Galaxy Z Flip 7's cover screen Technology Jul 09, 2025

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here, and it's all about making AI super easy to use—even when your phone is closed.

For the first time, you can chat with Google Gemini and use Gemini Live right from the cover screen.

Plus, you get handy tools like Now Bar, Now Brief, and regular Android widgets without ever flipping open the device.