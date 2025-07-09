Google's Gemini live to support Galaxy Z Flip 7's cover screen
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here, and it's all about making AI super easy to use—even when your phone is closed.
For the first time, you can chat with Google Gemini and use Gemini Live right from the cover screen.
Plus, you get handy tools like Now Bar, Now Brief, and regular Android widgets without ever flipping open the device.
More than just a pretty display
The Flip 7 steps up with a bigger 4.1-inch cover display (last year's was just 3.4-inch) and a spacious 6.9-inch main screen.
You can launch Gemini by long-pressing the side button to check web info, manage your schedule or music, or connect with Samsung apps—all straight from the front.
A look at pricing and availability
If you want top-tier AI features on a foldable phone, Flip 7 leads the pack—these perks are also coming to Flip 7 FE and soon to older models via updates.
At $1,099, it's not cheap but stands out for its smart features right on the cover display—perfect if you love tech that keeps things quick and simple.