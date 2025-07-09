Google's Gemini for Wear OS launches on multiple platforms

With Gemini, you can ask natural questions, manage your schedule, send messages, and play music—all hands-free. Just say "Hey Google " or press a button to get started. While it does need an internet connection for most tasks, responses are quicker.

Gemini is more contextually aware than Google Assistant

Gemini isn't just a replacement—it's an upgrade. It understands more complex requests and offers better context awareness than the old Assistant.

Plus, with the upcoming Wear OS 6 update, Gemini will work with watch-specific apps across brands like Samsung.

If you're into smart tech on your wrist, this makes Wear OS watches a lot more appealing.