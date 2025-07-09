Google's Gemini for Wear OS launches on multiple platforms
Google is rolling out Gemini, its next-gen AI assistant, to Wear OS smartwatches like the Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.
This upgrade swaps out Google Assistant for a smarter helper that works with apps like Gmail and Calendar, making it easier to get things done right from your wrist.
Gemini AI assistant on Wear OS
With Gemini, you can ask natural questions, manage your schedule, send messages, and play music—all hands-free.
Just say "Hey Google" or press a button to get started.
While it does need an internet connection for most tasks, responses are quicker.
Gemini is more contextually aware than Google Assistant
Gemini isn't just a replacement—it's an upgrade. It understands more complex requests and offers better context awareness than the old Assistant.
Plus, with the upcoming Wear OS 6 update, Gemini will work with watch-specific apps across brands like Samsung.
If you're into smart tech on your wrist, this makes Wear OS watches a lot more appealing.