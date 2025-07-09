Samsung revives classic version for Watch8 series
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic at its July 2025 Unpacked event.
The Classic's fan-favorite rotating bezel is back, and both watches rock a bright Super AMOLED display that can hit up to 3,000 nits—so you'll have no trouble seeing it outside.
Exynos W1000 chip powers the watches
The regular Watch8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes; the Classic sticks to a larger 46mm.
Both run on the new Exynos W1000 chip with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for the Watch8 and 64GB storage for the Classic, powered by One UI 8 Watch (based on Wear OS 6).
Health tracking gets an upgrade too—think heart rate monitoring, EKGs, and even body composition analysis.
Priced from $350, US sales start July 25
Prices start at $350 for the Bluetooth-only Watch8 ($400 for LTE), while the Classic goes for $500 (Bluetooth) or $550 (LTE).
Pre-orders are open now, with US sales kicking off July 25.
If you're into health tracking or just want a sharp-looking smartwatch, this might be worth checking out.