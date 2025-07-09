Samsung revives classic version for Watch8 series

Exynos W1000 chip powers the watches

The regular Watch8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes; the Classic sticks to a larger 46mm.

Both run on the new Exynos W1000 chip with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for the Watch8 and 64GB storage for the Classic, powered by One UI 8 Watch (based on Wear OS 6).

Health tracking gets an upgrade too—think heart rate monitoring, EKGs, and even body composition analysis.