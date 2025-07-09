Samsung launches ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it's their slimmest, lightest foldable so far.
You get a roomy 8.2-inch main screen and a handy 6.5-inch cover display—both super smooth with AMOLED tech and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
At just 215gm and only 8.9mm thick when folded, it's impressively portable for a foldable.
Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 200MP camera, and 4,400mAh battery
Inside, there's a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and storage options from 256GB all the way to a massive 1TB.
The camera setup is stacked too: you get a sharp 200MP main lens, plus ultra-wide (12MP) and telephoto (10MP) cameras.
Battery life comes from a solid 4,400mAh cell with fast wired (25W) charging.
Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
It's not quite as thin as the Honor Magic V5 but stands out thanks to Samsung's One UI perks and new Galaxy AI features.
With prices starting around $2000, this one's definitely for those who want cutting-edge tech in their pocket—and don't mind paying for it.
If you love trying the latest gadgets or want an ultra-premium foldable experience, this could be your next big upgrade!