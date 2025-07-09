Samsung launches ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7

Inside, there's a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and storage options from 256GB all the way to a massive 1TB. The camera setup is stacked too: you get a sharp 200MP main lens, plus ultra-wide (12MP) and telephoto (10MP) cameras. Battery life comes from a solid 4,400mAh cell with fast wired (25W) charging.

Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

It's not quite as thin as the Honor Magic V5 but stands out thanks to Samsung's One UI perks and new Galaxy AI features.

With prices starting around $2000, this one's definitely for those who want cutting-edge tech in their pocket—and don't mind paying for it.

If you love trying the latest gadgets or want an ultra-premium foldable experience, this could be your next big upgrade!