Google's Gemini now creates documents spreadsheets and presentations in chat
Technology
Google just rolled out a handy new feature for Gemini: you can now create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations straight from your chat window, no app switching needed.
Announced by Sundar Pichai and now live for everyone, this update supports formats like XLSX, CSV, Markdown, and more.
Download or polish files in Drive
Now you can whip up reports or budgets using simple prompts in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and even PDFs, all without leaving the conversation.
Once you're done, download your files or polish them further in Drive.
It's all about making brainstorming and creating stuff way smoother on one platform.