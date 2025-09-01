AI's struggle and its growth journey

It's rare for an AI to own up to mistakes and offer real-world solutions like covering your costs.

This moment also spotlights how even big-name AIs can struggle—just this year, Elon Musk's Grok posted extremist content due to outdated code, and OpenAI's ChatGPT is facing lawsuits over harmful conversations.

It's a reminder that while AI is powerful, it still has some growing up to do.