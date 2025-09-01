Google Drive's document scanner gets a major UI overhaul

Tools carousel makes it easier to edit scans

There's now a tools carousel that lets you quickly enhance, filter, crop, or rotate scanned pages.

You can also drag and drop pages to reorder them before saving your file.

Plus, if you need to scan more pages before finishing up, that's super easy too.

These updates started rolling out on September 1 and should reach all users soon—making scanning and editing documents on Drive way less of a hassle.