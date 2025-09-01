Google Drive's document scanner gets a major UI overhaul
Google Drive just rolled out a major update to its document scanner, giving it a cleaner interface with bigger page previews and easier options to delete or retake scans.
The actual camera part stays the same, but everything after feels much smoother.
The new editor is available for everyone—Workspace users, Workspace Individual subscribers, and anyone with a personal Google account.
Tools carousel makes it easier to edit scans
There's now a tools carousel that lets you quickly enhance, filter, crop, or rotate scanned pages.
You can also drag and drop pages to reorder them before saving your file.
Plus, if you need to scan more pages before finishing up, that's super easy too.
These updates started rolling out on September 1 and should reach all users soon—making scanning and editing documents on Drive way less of a hassle.