Google's Live Translate now available on iOS Technology Mar 27, 2026

Google just rolled out its "Live Translate" feature to iOS users, after being Android-only for a while.

Now available in 12 countries (US India, Mexico, Germany, Spain, France, Nigeria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Bangladesh and Thailand), the tool lets you translate over 70 languages instantly through your headphones.

It's powered by Gemini AI and was previously limited to just a few places.