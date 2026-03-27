Google's Live Translate now available on iOS
Google just rolled out its "Live Translate" feature to iOS users, after being Android-only for a while.
Now available in 12 countries (US India, Mexico, Germany, Spain, France, Nigeria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Bangladesh and Thailand), the tool lets you translate over 70 languages instantly through your headphones.
It's powered by Gemini AI and was previously limited to just a few places.
How to use Live Translate
With Live Translate, your headphones become a real-time translation device that even keeps the speaker's tone and emphasis clear, so conversations don't sound robotic.
Google points out it's perfect for things like chatting with family who speak different languages or catching travel updates on the go.
Just open the Google Translate app, tap "Live Translate," connect your headphones, and you're set!