Google's March 2026 Pixel drop adds Express Pay, Find Hub
Google's March 2026 Pixel Drop is here, bringing fresh features to Pixel phones and watches.
The update adds Express Pay for Google Wallet, expanded Satellite SOS (now in Europe, Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii), earthquake alerts, and a Find Hub tool to help track your stuff.
Updates for Pixel Watch
Pixel Watch users get some love too; one-handed gestures now work on the Pixel Watch 3 (not just the newer models), and the watch can alert you if you leave your phone behind and can automatically lock the phone when the Bluetooth connection is broken;
certain watch-phone pairings also enable faster identity checks for sensitive actions.
The original Pixel Watch receives a modem update that includes bug fixes intended to improve E911 emergency dialing behavior.
How to check for the update manually
Not seeing the update yet? No worries, it's rolling out in stages.
You can check manually by heading to Settings > System > System Update on your device.