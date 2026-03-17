Google's March 2026 Pixel drop adds Express Pay, Find Hub

Updates for Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch users get some love too; one-handed gestures now work on the Pixel Watch 3 (not just the newer models), and the watch can alert you if you leave your phone behind and can automatically lock the phone when the Bluetooth connection is broken;

certain watch-phone pairings also enable faster identity checks for sensitive actions.

The original Pixel Watch receives a modem update that includes bug fixes intended to improve E911 emergency dialing behavior.