Google's March Gemini limits pushed Meta toward Muse Spark update Technology Jul 06, 2026

So, in March 2026, Google basically told Meta it couldn't use as much of its Gemini AI as before because the demand was just too high.

This threw off a bunch of Meta's internal workflows and meant employees had to cut back on using AI tokens, their way of tracking system activity.

Weeks before this, Alexandr Wang announced that a new Muse Spark update was coming soon, Meta's in-house model that's now stepping up for tasks Gemini used to handle.