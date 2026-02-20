Google's new AI tool can give your product photos a makeover

Photoshoot uses your brand's colors, fonts, and style (what Google calls "Business DNA") to instantly upgrade any product image. Just upload a photo and pick from templates like "studio" or "lifestyle"—the AI handles lighting, backgrounds, and makes sure everything matches your brand's look.

Want to tweak your pic? You can type commands like "change my background to a forest" or match another image's vibe.

Download your new images or save them for later campaigns.

Unlike DALL-E or Midjourney, Photoshoot is built for e-commerce—so products look real and on-brand.

Plus: integration with Google Ads is being discussed, but Google has not provided a timeline.