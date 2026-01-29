Google's new 'Aluminium OS' is coming in 2026
Google is rolling out Aluminium OS (ALOS) in 2026—a fresh blend of ChromeOS and Android, built on Android 16.
Leaked details hint it'll run on a range of devices, from HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook to development boards with Intel and MediaTek chips.
Google officially announced plans to bring Android to the PC market at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit.
What's new with Aluminium OS?
Expect a familiar ChromeOS-style windowing system paired with Android desktop mode, plus a taller status bar, updated icons, and an improved cursor.
There's also true split-screen multitasking and a dedicated Extensions button in the Android version of Chrome when running in a desktop-like environment—making it easier to get work done on your device.
Old ChromeOS isn't going anywhere (yet)
If you're using "Classic" ChromeOS, don't worry—it'll stick around for now.
Reports suggest legacy support will likely continue, with optional upgrades possibly offered for those who want to switch when they're ready.
The "ChromeOS" name might even stay during this transition.