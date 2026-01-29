Google's new 'Aluminium OS' is coming in 2026

Expect a familiar ChromeOS-style windowing system paired with Android desktop mode, plus a taller status bar, updated icons, and an improved cursor. There's also true split-screen multitasking and a dedicated Extensions button in the Android version of Chrome when running in a desktop-like environment—making it easier to get work done on your device.

Old ChromeOS isn't going anywhere (yet)

If you're using "Classic" ChromeOS, don't worry—it'll stick around for now.

Reports suggest legacy support will likely continue, with optional upgrades possibly offered for those who want to switch when they're ready.

The "ChromeOS" name might even stay during this transition.