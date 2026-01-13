Google's new 'Direct offers' brings smarter discounts to your searches

Google just rolled out Direct Offers—a pilot feature in Search AI Mode and the Gemini app—that lets retailers set pre-configured discounts (like 20% off) on products. The AI determines when you're ready to buy based on your shopping intent, then pops up these deals right in your search or chat.

How it works and who's in Brands like Petco, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Samsonite, Rugs USA, and Shopify sellers are already testing it.

Direct Offers appear as exclusive discounts in Google Search AI Mode or Gemini app listings, and you can check out with Google Pay if you're in the US.

Shopping gets more personal If you search for something specific—say, "easy-to-clean modern rug"—the AI lines up matching products and highlights any available discounts from retailers.

Right now it's all about price drops, but bundles or free shipping could be next.