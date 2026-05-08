Google's new health app drops some Fitbit features next week

Google Health app adds SpO2 data

Snore Detection and Estimated Oxygen Variation (EOV) are out. SpO2 data steps in instead.

Stress graphs are getting a makeover, skin temperature will show up as daily and weekly trends, and the Stress Score is now called "Resilience."

Food plan calorie targets, blood glucose symptom tracking, and some device connections are also going away.

Social stuff like badges, Groups, DMs, and the Community Feed will disappear too.

On the bright side: you'll get weekly leaderboards for steps and Cardio Load with friends for a more social fitness vibe.