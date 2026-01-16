Google's new 'Intrusion logging' aims to boost Android security
Google is about to launch "Intrusion Logging" with Android 16, a feature that quietly keeps track of device activity—like app installs, screen unlocks, and browsing history—using end-to-end encryption.
If your phone ever gets compromised, these logs can help you (or a trusted expert) figure out what happened.
How it works: privacy 1st
Logs are stored safely in the cloud for 12 months and auto-delete after that—no manual erasing allowed.
Only you (with your Google account and lock screen) can access them; even Google can't peek.
The feature is totally optional and designed so no one can tamper with your records.
When's it coming?
It may arrive with a future Android 16 QPR release, but timing is not confirmed.
It's part of Google's push to give extra protection to users who want more control over their device security—especially if you're worried about targeted attacks or just want peace of mind.