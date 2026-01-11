Google's new universal commerce protocol makes AI shopping smoother
Google just launched the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), teaming up with Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target, and more than 20 other big names.
UCP is designed to make it way easier to find products, check out, and get support—all within Gemini and AI Mode.
What's new?
You'll start seeing a Buy button on eligible US product listings in Gemini and AI Mode. That means you can buy stuff from your favorite stores without ever leaving Google.
Checkout uses your saved info from Google Pay or Wallet (PayPal is coming soon), so it's quick and hassle-free.
Retailers still get control over their data and can tweak the process to cut down on abandoned carts.
What's next?
Google plans to roll out UCP features globally—think loyalty rewards, smarter recommendations, and more personalized shopping as it expands.
Plus, new "Business Agents" in Search will act like virtual store helpers for brands like Lowe's and Reebok.
And with Direct Offers in AI Mode, you might spot sponsored deals right when you're ready to buy.