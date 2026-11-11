Google's November Pixel update gives Pixel 10 series Gemini features
Google just dropped its November update for Pixel phones, and there's a lot to check out.
Pixel 10 series users get the most love, with Gemini Intelligence powering new tools like Rambler for handling multi-step tasks and smart suggestions.
You'll also see new home screen widgets, 10 fresh icon styles, and smoother cross-app search.
Google Pixel 11 features, Pixel Tag
Pixel 11 series owners get some exclusive perks: Call Screen now uses AI for more natural conversations and live transcripts, plus HiLight on the Pixel 11 Pro phones adds visual notifications in Google Messages.
Google also launched the Pixel Tag, a handy tracker using the updated Find Hub network, priced at $29.99 each or $99.99 for four.
The updates are rolling out over the next few weeks, so keep an eye on your phone!