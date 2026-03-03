Google's Now Playing app identifies songs on your lock screen

Google just launched the Now Playing app for Pixel phones. It auto-detects songs playing around you and pops them up right on your lock screen. There's also a handy history hub where you can jump straight to tracks on Spotify, YouTube Music, or Apple Music.

The app has 4 tabs: Favorites, History, Quick Actions, and Settings You get a big button to ID songs manually, plus tabs for history, favorites, and quick actions like adding tracks to playlists or sharing them.

The look sticks to Google's Material 3 style—think floating buttons and album art provided by the Enhance Now Playing feature via Google Search.

It can identify many tracks without internet Now Playing matches songs using a local database—so it can identify many tracks without internet, though some searches may use online services.

Song info shows instantly on your lock screen, and there's an Enhance mode if the track is tricky to find.