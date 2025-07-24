Google's old goo.gl links are going away next month
Google's old goo.gl short links are about to go extinct.
Starting August 25, 2025, any goo.gl link you click will just hit a dead end (404 error).
Google actually stopped letting people make new ones back in 2019, but now even the old links are getting the ax.
Warning pages will start appearing on goo.gl links
You'll start seeing warning pages on more and more goo.gl links, letting you know they're going away for good this year.
Google says hardly anyone uses them anymore—over 99% of these links are already inactive.
Update your links ASAP
If your website or socials still use goo.gl links, it's time to swap them out for another URL shortener ASAP.
Broken links could mean lost clicks and maybe even some SEO headaches.
If you see the warning page when clicking a link, you can still get through for now—but don't wait too long to update those URLs!