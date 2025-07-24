Google's old goo.gl links are going away next month

You'll start seeing warning pages on more and more goo.gl links, letting you know they're going away for good this year. Google says hardly anyone uses them anymore—over 99% of these links are already inactive.

Update your links ASAP

If your website or socials still use goo.gl links, it's time to swap them out for another URL shortener ASAP.

Broken links could mean lost clicks and maybe even some SEO headaches.

If you see the warning page when clicking a link, you can still get through for now—but don't wait too long to update those URLs!