Next Article
Google's Pixel VPN update features Material 3 expressive tweaks
Google's Pixel VPN app is rolling out a sleek Material 3 design update, making the interface cleaner and more modern.
The Quick Settings Tile now says "VPN by Google," and you'll eventually see handy status messages like "Always on" or "Connected" right from your notifications.
What's new in the latest update?
You can now resize the Quick Settings Tile to 1x1 for a tidier home screen, and there are subtle tweaks like a new toggle with clearer icons.
The update (version 1.0.770303564) is arriving gradually through the Play Store, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight—Google's working on bringing these upgrades to everyone soon.