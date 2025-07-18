Google's Pixel Watch 4 arrives with brighter display, bigger battery
Google's Pixel Watch 4 drops August 20, bringing a brighter screen, bigger batteries, and smarter AI—all without changing the core chip.
Thanks to a new Arm Cortex-M55 co-processor, you get five times better AI performance while using less power.
Both the 41mm and 45mm versions now last longer on a charge (325mAh and 455mAh), even with always-on display turned on.
What else is new?
The display now hits up to 3,000 nits brightness—so it's easy to see outdoors and matches top rivals like the Apple Watch Ultra.
Side charging is in for easier bedside use.
RAM (2GB) and storage (32GB) stay the same as last year.
Should you buy the Pixel Watch 4?
If you want better battery life, sharper visuals in sunlight, or just smoother daily health tracking with improved AI smarts, this update is worth a look—especially if you're already eyeing an upgrade before launch day.