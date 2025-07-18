Google's Pixel Watch 4 arrives with brighter display, bigger battery Technology Jul 18, 2025

Google's Pixel Watch 4 drops August 20, bringing a brighter screen, bigger batteries, and smarter AI—all without changing the core chip.

Thanks to a new Arm Cortex-M55 co-processor, you get five times better AI performance while using less power.

Both the 41mm and 45mm versions now last longer on a charge (325mAh and 455mAh), even with always-on display turned on.