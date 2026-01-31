Google's Project Genie rattles the gaming industry
Google just dropped Project Genie, an AI tool that builds interactive 3D worlds from a simple text or image prompt.
Priced at $250/month for US subscribers, its debut has shaken up the gaming industry—causing major companies like Unity, Roblox, and Take-Two to see their stock prices tumble.
Over half of game devs feel AI is a threat
Game developers are worried about what tools like Genie could mean for their jobs. In a recent survey, over half said they feel negative about AI in the industry.
In a 2025 Google study, nearly 90% of game developers reported using AI, but that study did not measure negative sentiment.
Artists, designers, writers, and programmers held the most unfavorable views of AI.
What's Project Genie?
Project Genie isn't a full game engine but helps prototype things fast using the Genie 3 model.
It's built for quick experiments in animation or robotics—with generation currently limited to 60 seconds to provide a high-quality, consistent world and give people enough time to explore.