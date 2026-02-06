Google's Quick Share will soon work with all Android devices

Google's AirDrop-style Quick Share feature is getting a big boost this year. Soon, you'll be able to share files easily across even more Android devices—and yes, it already works with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks too. Eric Kay from Google confirmed the news at a press event in Taipei.

How to use Quick Share on Apple devices To send files to Apple devices, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users must set their AirDrop visibility to "Everyone for 10 Minutes."

AirDrop interoperability for Quick Share rolled out on the Pixel 10 series in November 2025 and recently arrived on Pixel 9 series via early Android builds.

Google says they're teaming up with more brands so everyone can get in on the action.

Quick Share's expansion to other brands Google wants Quick Share everywhere—Nothing's Carl Pei says their phones are getting it, Qualcomm is working on Snapdragon support, and Samsung is expected to join soon.

It's all about making sharing between different phones less of a headache.