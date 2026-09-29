Google's September Android drop improves sharing and motion sickness support

Gemini will soon work with Find Hub to help you quickly locate important stuff on your phone.

Motion Assist adds a moving bubble that syncs with your car to help reduce motion sickness, a thoughtful touch for anyone who hates travel nausea.

Accessibility gets a boost too: Gemini Live's Guided Vision can read out labels for visually impaired users.

Plus, Google Messages now lets you share notes from Google Keep without switching apps, and new chat themes let you customize backgrounds and bubbles to match your vibe.