Google's September Android drop improves sharing and motion sickness support
Google's latest September Android Drop brings a wave of new features for compatible Android devices.
The update focuses on making everyday tasks smoother and more accessible: think easier sharing and a comfier ride if you get motion sick.
Google Gemini connects to Find Hub
Gemini will soon work with Find Hub to help you quickly locate important stuff on your phone.
Motion Assist adds a moving bubble that syncs with your car to help reduce motion sickness, a thoughtful touch for anyone who hates travel nausea.
Accessibility gets a boost too: Gemini Live's Guided Vision can read out labels for visually impaired users.
Plus, Google Messages now lets you share notes from Google Keep without switching apps, and new chat themes let you customize backgrounds and bubbles to match your vibe.
Chat themes and Keep available now
The new chat themes and Keep integration are available right away, while other features will roll out gradually to supported devices.
This update is part of Google's ongoing push to make Android friendlier and more flexible for everyone.