Google's Valentine's Day doodle is all about homemade gifts
For Valentine's Day 2026, Google went with a cozy vibe—its new doodle, "Handmade With Love," features pink felt textures and highlights the charm of personalized gifts like letters and sweets.
This year, instead of an interactive game, it's a simple illustration that nods to real connections in a world full of digital messages.
The doodle was designed using stop-motion style
The doodle popped up at midnight in places like India, the UK, Australia, Japan, and more.
Designed by Google's own Doodlers using stop-motion style and textured visuals, it was made to feel warm and universally relatable—kind of like a homemade card you'd actually want to keep.
Why do we celebrate Valentine's Day?
Valentine's Day honors St. Valentine, who risked his life for love by performing secret marriages.
The tradition goes way back—with legends about heartfelt notes signed "Your Valentine," ancient Roman festivals for love and fertility, and even Cupid making an appearance as the OG matchmaker.