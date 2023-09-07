GoPro Max successor is coming soon to rival Insta360

Written by Rishabh Raj September 07, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

The original GoPro Max was released in October 2019 (Photo credit: Digital camera world)

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman announced at the GoPro 12 launch event that a successor to the GoPro Max, a 360-degree camera, is currently in development. This update has been long-awaited, as the original GoPro Max was launched in October 2019. Woodman stated that the new camera "is in the works and will be worth the wait." Sadly, no further details about the camera's availability have been provided.

GoPro's journey in the action camera market

GoPro was an early player in the consumer 360-degree camera market, releasing the $699 Fusion (nearly Rs. 58,000) in 2017. However, the Fusion faced criticism due to its complicated six-camera rig called Omni. In 2019, GoPro introduced the Max, which simplified 360-degree video by eliminating manual stitching on a desktop. Despite this improvement, Insta360 has since surpassed GoPro in ambition and innovation within the 360-degree video market.

Insta360's innovations challenge GoPro

While GoPro was a pioneer in the consumer 360-degree camera space, Insta360 has shown remarkable ambition in recent years. It has introduced modular cameras like the ONE RS Twin, 360-degree cameras equipped with massive 1-inch sensors, and even devices boasting HDR capabilities. Its mobile software has consistently improved, making it easier to capture, view, and edit 360-degree videos. Insta360 has also innovated with features like selfie mode and creative transitions, setting a high bar for the competition.

GoPro Max: Competent, but falling behind

Despite GoPro's early success in the 360-degree camera market, it's evident that they have fallen behind in recent times. While the GoPro Max continues to produce high-quality video, it lacks some of the innovative features and capabilities that competitors like Insta360 have introduced. As technology evolves, it's clear that GoPro needs to step up its game to remain a significant player in the 360-degree camera arena.

