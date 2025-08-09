Next Article
Got an AI project? You could get ₹50L in funding
IndiaAI and the National Cancer Grid (NCG) just rolled out the CATCH Grant Program to back fresh AI ideas in cancer care.
If you've got a project that could improve screening, diagnostics, or hospital operations, you could get up to ₹50 lakh to test it out at NCG hospitals.
Apply online by September 2
Startups, health tech companies, colleges, and hospitals are all welcome—just make sure you team up with both clinical and tech leads.
Up to 10 projects will be picked, and if your idea really makes a difference for patients, there's a shot at an extra ₹1 crore for scaling up.
Applications are open online until September 2, 2025.