Government approves 13 responsible AI projects and tightens platform rules

Social media sites now have to remove unlawful AI-generated content within three hours after a valid government or court order. They'll also need to label synthetic material and keep metadata traceable.

Meanwhile, IITs are at the forefront: Saakshya, a multi-agent deepfake detection framework being developed by IIT Jodhpur and IIT Madras, will detect fake visuals, while IIT Kharagpur is building tools for real-time voice detection.

All this is part of a bigger push to stop misinformation and fraud online.