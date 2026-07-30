Government approves 13 responsible AI projects and tightens platform rules
The government approved 13 "Responsible AI" projects to tackle deepfakes and fake content online.
Announced by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada, these efforts aim to boost tech that spots manipulated videos, images, and voices.
The government also rolled out stricter rules for platforms like Meta and X, making them act faster against harmful AI-generated posts.
Platforms must remove unlawful AI content
Social media sites now have to remove unlawful AI-generated content within three hours after a valid government or court order. They'll also need to label synthetic material and keep metadata traceable.
Meanwhile, IITs are at the forefront: Saakshya, a multi-agent deepfake detection framework being developed by IIT Jodhpur and IIT Madras, will detect fake visuals, while IIT Kharagpur is building tools for real-time voice detection.
All this is part of a bigger push to stop misinformation and fraud online.