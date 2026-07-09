Government asks IIT Madras and C-DAC to centralize bridge monitoring
Technology
The government has asked IIT Madras and C-DAC to manage and centralize the software system that keeps an eye on the health of bridges in real time.
This means using sensors and a centralized system, with updated rules for future projects.
Agencies working on current installations have 30 days to share their project details.
Move follows Morbi and Gambhira collapses
This push comes after tragic bridge collapses like Morbi in 2022 and Gambhira, which caused many deaths.
The goal is to spot problems early and help prevent disasters, making travel safer for everyone.