Government backed report says cybercriminals use AI to target banks
A new government-backed report says cybercriminals are stepping up their game by using AI to target banks and financial systems.
With real-time payments and cloud technology making things more convenient, hackers now have more ways in, and security teams are struggling to keep up.
The report points out that six out of seven threats predicted last year have already come true, which is a bit worrying.
Experts urge 0 trust, identity protection
The biggest risks right now include AI-powered phishing, deepfake scams, adversarial large language models (LLMs), ransomware attacks, and API abuse.
Hackers are especially going after things like biometric IDs and payment networks: basically, anything we trust to keep our money safe.
The experts recommend banks ditch old-school security checkups for ongoing defenses: think better tracking of digital assets, zero trust setups (where no one's automatically trusted), secure software development practices, and stronger identity protection against these smarter attacks.