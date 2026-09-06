Government launches Sanchar Saathi to spot Aadhaar linked fake SIMs
Technology
Worried about your Aadhaar being misused for fake SIM cards?
The government has introduced Sanchar Saathi, a new platform designed to help you spot and report unauthorized mobile numbers linked to your identity.
This move comes as identity documents can allegedly be misused to obtain SIM cards, sometimes for shady stuff like financial fraud.
Flag linked numbers on Sanchar Saathi
Just head over to the Sanchar Saathi website, pop in your mobile number, do a quick CAPTCHA and OTP check, and you'll see every phone connection tied to your Aadhaar.
If anything looks off or unfamiliar, you can flag it right there.
With so much of our banking and digital life tied to our phones these days, this tool is all about keeping your data (and peace of mind) safe.