Centre reviewing Meta's response over child abuse content on Instagram
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is reviewing Meta's response over alleged advertisements and content promoting or facilitating child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on Instagram. A government official confirmed the development to Hindustan Times, saying, "We have received Meta's response and are reviewing it." The notice was issued by MeitY on July 4 after Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed Meta to remove such content from Instagram.
Investigation findings
Notice issued after BBC investigation
The MeitY notice came after a BBC Eye investigation that claimed to have found some 30 unique ads on Instagram promoting illegal content. Along with asking Meta to take immediate corrective action, the ministry had sought an explanation within seven days on how such ads were allowed on the platform. The deadline for this response was July 11.
Company stance
Meta denied knowingly targeting users with illegal ads
Before its formal response to MeitY, Meta published a blog post on July 7 denying allegations of knowingly targeting users with ads related to child sexual exploitation material in India. The company said it removed over four million suspicious accounts from Facebook and Instagram globally last year, along with taking down 36 million pieces of child exploitation content.
Tech intervention
Response to MeitY received
Meta also said its AI-based detection systems helped remove some 160,000 accounts in India in the last six months. The company emphasized that "it is categorically inaccurate to suggest that we'd knowingly and deliberately target ads featuring children to people based on an inappropriate interest in children." However, a MeitY official clarified that Meta's blog post didn't fulfill the detailed explanation required by the government.
Content removal
Meta said it removed several ads, disabled accounts
The BBC investigation alleged that Instagram ads with terms like "rape video" and "child video" led users to Telegram channels selling child sexual abuse material. In response, Meta said it removed several ads, disabled multiple accounts, and blocked URLs associated with violating content. The company also acknowledged that preventing abuse on online platforms is a major challenge but continues to improve its safety systems.