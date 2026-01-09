Leading social media platform, X , is facing a major crisis as AI-generated nude images flood its platform. The problem stems from the Grok AI chatbot, which has been used to create these non-consensual images. A wide range of women have been targeted by these manipulated images, including models and actresses as well as news figures, crime victims, and even world leaders.

Rapid spread AI-generated nudes posted at alarming rate According to a research paper by Copyleaks, an estimated one AI-generated nude image was being posted on X every minute. However, further tests have shown that the actual rate is much higher. A sample collected between January 5-6 showed a staggering 6,700 such images were posted per hour during that period.

Response efforts Regulatory challenges and actions The European Commission has been the most proactive in responding to this crisis. It has ordered xAI, the company behind Grok, to preserve all documents related to its chatbot. While this doesn't necessarily mean a new investigation has been launched, it's a common step taken before such action. The move comes amid reports that Elon Musk may have intervened personally to prevent safeguards on image generation by Grok.

Company stance X's response and global regulatory warnings X has publicly condemned the use of AI tools for creating child sexual imagery. The company said, "Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," on January 3. Meanwhile, regulators around the world have issued strict warnings over this issue. The UK's Ofcom is in touch with xAI and is assessing potential compliance issues that could warrant an investigation.