Governments set to miss U.N. '30 by 30' conservation target
Technology
A new report says governments are set to fall well short of the U.N.'s "30 by 30" target: protecting 30% of Earth's land and oceans by 2030.
Even though nations have added some protected areas since the agreement in 2022, we're still only at about 20% for land and just 10% for oceans.
Marine conservation receives $1.8B needs $16B
The report points out a massive funding gap: marine conservation is getting just $1.8 billion, but actually needs $16 billion.
Plus, of the 10% of ocean areas covered by protection plans, only 3.5% were considered "effectively" protected.
Without urgent action (and more money), none of the U.N.'s biodiversity goals will be met by 2030.