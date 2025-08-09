Next Article
GPT-5 isn't as fun as before, users say
OpenAI just dropped GPT-5, but a lot of users feel it lost some of the fun and warmth they liked in older versions.
CEO Sam Altman has heard the feedback and says updates are coming to make conversations with GPT-5 more engaging and lively again.
Users will soon be able to customize how AI chats
Altman also shared that OpenAI is working on letting users personalize how GPT-5 chats—whether you want more emojis, logical answers, or a different vibe.
The idea is to help everyone shape their AI experience so it feels right for them.