GPT-5 launch was a 'Manhattan Project moment': OpenAI CEO
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about GPT-5, saying its launch felt like a "Manhattan Project moment" for AI.
With the model having launched in August 2023, he's urging more oversight and caution as this tech gets smarter fast—and worries about misuse are growing.
GPT-5's potential and the readiness question
GPT-5 promises major upgrades over GPT-4, like sharper reasoning skills and new multimodal features.
Altman even admitted it solved problems he couldn't, hinting at just how powerful it could be.
All eyes are now on whether we're truly ready for this next level of AI—and what it means for the future.