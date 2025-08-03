Next Article
This Indian startup is using tech to detect cancer
Quantum Biosciences, a Bengaluru startup, is making early cancer detection smarter with quantum biosensors.
Their tech can spot signs of cell damage way before symptoms appear by picking up unique magnetic signals—potentially giving patients a much earlier heads-up and better treatment options.
From cars to curing cancer
Inspired by his wife's fight with cancer, founder Ravi Puvvala shifted the company from building automotive sensors to tackling healthcare challenges.
Now, Quantum Biosciences is teaming up with Dutch partner QT Sense and local hospitals to test their new platform, hoping to make early diagnosis more reliable—not just for cancer, but other serious health issues too.