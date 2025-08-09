GPT-5 sparks outrage: OpenAI's response to user complaints Technology Aug 09, 2025

OpenAI just dropped GPT-5, hyping up its coding and reasoning upgrades—but at the same time, they retired fan-favorites like GPT-4o and GPT-4.5.

Many users aren't thrilled: they say the new model feels less relatable and has lost some of the personality that made earlier versions popular.