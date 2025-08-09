GPT-5 sparks outrage: OpenAI's response to user complaints
OpenAI just dropped GPT-5, hyping up its coding and reasoning upgrades—but at the same time, they retired fan-favorites like GPT-4o and GPT-4.5.
Many users aren't thrilled: they say the new model feels less relatable and has lost some of the personality that made earlier versions popular.
Users' workflows disrupted since GPT-4o is gone
Reddit is full of complaints about workflows getting disrupted since GPT-4o is gone.
Plus, ChatGPT Plus users now face tighter message limits—80 messages every three hours or 200 per week in "Thinking" mode—making it harder to use the service like before.
Altman promises fixes, higher message caps
After all the pushback, CEO Sam Altman jumped on Reddit and X to address concerns. He announced higher ChatGPT Plus message caps and even brought back GPT-4o for a bit.
Altman also admitted some early issues with GPT-5 were technical glitches, promising fixes and easier ways to switch between models soon.