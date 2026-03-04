GPT-5.3 Instant is here, but military ties raise ethical questions
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5.3 Instant for all ChatGPT users, promising smarter and less awkward replies by blending online info with what it already knows.
But the launch is getting some side-eye because of OpenAI's partnership with the US Department of Defense, which has sparked worries about AI being used for surveillance or even autonomous weapons.
Claude's rise amid ChatGPT's fall
While OpenAI faces criticism, Anthropic's Claude chatbot has quietly overtaken ChatGPT in US app downloads, according to Sensor Tower.
Anthropic's strong stance against using its AI for military or mass surveillance purposes has earned it praise and set it apart from OpenAI—highlighting how ethical choices are becoming a big deal in the AI world right now.