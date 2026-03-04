GPT-5.3 Instant is here, but military ties raise ethical questions Technology Mar 04, 2026

OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5.3 Instant for all ChatGPT users, promising smarter and less awkward replies by blending online info with what it already knows.

But the launch is getting some side-eye because of OpenAI's partnership with the US Department of Defense, which has sparked worries about AI being used for surveillance or even autonomous weapons.