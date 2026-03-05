GPT-5.4 is here: AI can now beat humans at tasks Technology Mar 05, 2026

OpenAI just released GPT-5.4, its newest AI model, and it's a big leap—this version can match or even beat humans at 83% of tasks.

It's more accurate, makes fewer mistakes than the last version (GPT-5.2), and is rolling out on ChatGPT and in Codex, with API access forthcoming.