GPT-5.4 Pro solved Erdős problem 1196, Lichtman calls method new

OpenAI's GPT-5.4 Pro solved the Erdos problem 1196 earlier this year, a math mystery that stumped experts for decades.

The breakthrough came when 23-year-old Liam Price from the UK prompted the AI, and Stanford mathematician Jared Duker Lichtman, who spent seven years on Erdos problem 164 and had also been thinking about problem 1196 during that time, confirmed it was legitimate.

Lichtman called the AI's method new: something human researchers hadn't seen before.