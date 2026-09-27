GPT-6 Astra struggles to drive Toyota Corolla in parking test
So, turns out even the latest AI can't quite handle driving just yet.
In a new experiment on September 27, 2026, researchers put advanced models like OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, well, sort of.
The car was run on a course set up in a parking lot with commands sent by LLMs to an internet-connected laptop, which communicated with a comma four device hooked to the Toyota's control systems.
The AI struggled big time: it took 5 minutes to go less than 500 feet and kept messing up lane detection.
Researchers say AIs not road ready
The test showed these AIs aren't ready for real roads yet. Not only did they make perception errors (like misreading lanes), but running OpenAI's model cost $7.74 just for that short drive.
Some AIs were even hesitant to take control at all, raising safety questions.
Researchers say there's still a lot of work ahead before we see truly self-driving cars powered by AI.