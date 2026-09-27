GPT-6 Astra struggles to drive Toyota Corolla in parking test

So, turns out even the latest AI can't quite handle driving just yet.

In a new experiment on September 27, 2026, researchers put advanced models like OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, well, sort of.

The car was run on a course set up in a parking lot with commands sent by LLMs to an internet-connected laptop, which communicated with a comma four device hooked to the Toyota's control systems.

The AI struggled big time: it took 5 minutes to go less than 500 feet and kept messing up lane detection.