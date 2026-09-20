The "RoboHarm" testing trials were conducted to assess how foundation models handled hazardous instructions in identical robotic environments.

GPT-6 Astra attempted all but three unsafe tasks and succeeded in 62% of them.

The model recorded only two safety-based refusals out of 100 trials and one non-safety-related refusal, according to Jay Chooi, Robocurve co-founder and study co-author.