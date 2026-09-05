Graham Zip 'Chick Bongo' fools AI interviewer with fabricated answers
Technology
Influencer Graham Zip, using the name "Chick Bongo," in a new video pranked an AI job interview bot with faux-hallucinated answers.
The AI interviewer, Dana Whitfield, took his nonsense (like talk of "Q3 pipeline" and "freight, cadence, walnut, a little bit of Richard, sprucewood") totally seriously.
The video pokes fun at how automated hiring tools can miss obvious red flags.
Dana Whitfield promised to follow up
Even when Zip mentioned things like wanting to work with "raccoon protocols" and "plumes of gauze," the AI responded politely and promised to stay in touch.