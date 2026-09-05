Graham Zip 'Chick Bongo' fools AI interviewer with fabricated answers

Influencer Graham Zip, using the name "Chick Bongo," in a new video pranked an AI job interview bot with faux-hallucinated answers.

The AI interviewer, Dana Whitfield, took his nonsense (like talk of "Q3 pipeline" and "freight, cadence, walnut, a little bit of Richard, sprucewood") totally seriously.

The video pokes fun at how automated hiring tools can miss obvious red flags.