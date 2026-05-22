GTA 6 on track for November 19 release

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will be released on November 19, 2026. The announcement came during the company's latest earnings report, which also projected fiscal year 2027 bookings of $8 billion to $8.2 billion. The figures are largely seen as tied to the expected blockbuster performance of GTA 6. Following the confirmation, Take-Two's shares rose by around 7% in after-hours trading, according to Reuters.

Investor focus Investors keenly awaited late-2026 guidance The release timeline of GTA 6 has been under scrutiny ever since Rockstar delayed it from its original launch window. Investors were closely watching Take-Two's fiscal guidance for signs of another delay, as the company's future revenue projections are expected to depend heavily on GTA 6's performance. Before the earnings call, gaming publication GTA Intel reported that investors were expected to focus heavily on whether the company maintained its late-2026 guidance.

Revenue projections Take-Two expects record fiscal year Take-Two expects fiscal 2027 bookings of $8 billion to $8.2 billion, slightly below Wall Street's expectations of around $9.1 billion. However, executives are confident that the upcoming fiscal year will be a record-setting period for the company. "New record levels of operating performance," said Take-Two chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick, as GTA 6 launches alongside the rest of its gaming portfolio.

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