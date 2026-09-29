Grand Theft Auto VI to launch worldwide November 19 2026
Technology
Big news for GTA fans: Grand Theft Auto VI officially launches worldwide on November 19, 2026.
New Zealand players get first dibs at 11am UTC on November 18, while India can start at midnight IST and the UK and the US join in from midnight GMT and 5am UTC.
GTA VI pre-orders and early access
You can pre-order GTA VI now for PlayStation or Xbox in Standard or Ultimate editions.
Pre-loads go live November 12, but you'll only be able to play once your region's launch hits.
If you're eager to jump in early, switching your console region to New Zealand could net you up to 20 extra hours of gameplay; just keep in mind that download codes are tied to your account's region.