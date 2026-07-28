Granola launches Apple Watch app for wrist recording and transcription
Technology
Granola, the AI-powered note-taking app, just dropped its Apple Watch version today.
Now you can record and transcribe meetings straight from your wrist, no phone needed.
You can even set it as your watch face for quick starts and meeting reminders, and everything syncs with the iOS app.
Tests and $125 million funding prompted focus
The watch app is especially handy for walking meetings where pulling out a phone feels awkward.
Granola saw a big shift in users preferring the watch during internal tests, so it focused on this instead of building new hardware.
The move also keeps it on trend with another productivity app adding similar features, and comes after its $125 million funding round that made it a unicorn.