The researchers employed a gravimeter, a sensitive detection device, to measure changes in the gravitational field caused by the elevator's movement.

The elevator's 1.8-tonne counterweight was tracked as it moved between two floors.

This change in position was translated into binary code (0 and 1), allowing the scientists to send a message.

The word "gravity," or "1000111 1110010 1100001 1110110 1101001 1110100 1111001" in binary code, was chosen for transmission.