Australian scientists send 'practically unblockable' message using gravity
What's the story
In a groundbreaking experiment, Australian scientists have demonstrated the feasibility of using gravity as a communication medium. The study was conducted by physicists at the University of Queensland and published in the journal Science Advances. The researchers successfully transmitted a "practically unblockable" message through a brick wall, using an elevator's movement as their primary tool for this innovative form of communication.
Communication method
How the groundbreaking experiment was conducted
The researchers employed a gravimeter, a sensitive detection device, to measure changes in the gravitational field caused by the elevator's movement.
The elevator's 1.8-tonne counterweight was tracked as it moved between two floors.
This change in position was translated into binary code (0 and 1), allowing the scientists to send a message.
The word "gravity," or "1000111 1110010 1100001 1110110 1101001 1110100 1111001" in binary code, was chosen for transmission.
Unique advantage
Advantages of gravitational communication
While gravitational communication is not practical due to its slow speed, it has the unique advantage of being a "practically unblockable wireless communication scheme."
Unlike electromagnetic signals used in modern wireless communication, a gravitational signal can't be blocked by placing ordinary material in its path.
This was highlighted by co-author Dr. Charles Woffinden from UQ's School of Mathematics and Physics.
Future potential
Future prospects and theoretical applications
Despite its current impracticality, the researchers believe that with more sensitive quantum gravity sensors, this new method of communication could theoretically be used over distances of up to 500 meters at a rate 15 times faster.
The idea for the elevator study came from a project to create a contactless weighbridge using quantum sensors to detect changes in gravity's strength due to passing trucks.