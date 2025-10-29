Was Great Pyramid of Giza built from the inside?

A new study has proposed an unconventional theory about the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza. According to Simon Andreas Scheuring, a scientist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York , the ancient wonder was not just a structure but also a machine that built itself from within. The research, published in npj Heritage Science, suggests internal pulley-like systems and sliding counterweights were used to create these massive structures.

Innovative technique How was the pyramid built? Scheuring's research proposes that the Great Pyramid was built from the inside out, without heavy machinery. He suggests that internal stone-lined ramps and pulley-like setups were used to lift and place heavy limestone and granite blocks. This method explains how architects could place one block every one to three minutes, ensuring a fast-paced construction process.

Architectural evidence Architectural features that support the theory Scheuring points to several architectural features inside the pyramid that support his theory. He believes the Grand Gallery and Ascending Passage were used as sloped ramps where counterweights could have been slid downward to generate force. The Antechamber, which experts have long believed to be a security feature, actually housed a pulley-like mechanism that helped lift blocks weighing up to 60 tons toward the top.

Phased approach Phased construction and the elimination of massive ramps Scheuring explains that the Great Pyramid wasn't built like a regular building, but in phases. He says there was a central starting point where the internal passages split, and over several phases, the expansion happened upward and outward. This method eliminated the need for massive ramps, which have never been found despite their presumed size.