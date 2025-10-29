'Who's calling?': India's new CNAP feature will show you Technology Oct 29, 2025

Get ready for a big change in how you see incoming calls—the Indian government will roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) nationwide.

The rollout timeline has not yet been announced.

This feature will show you the real, verified name of whoever's calling, not just their number.

Right now, Vodafone Idea has started testing in Haryana, with Jio set to follow soon. Airtel is planning pilots in northern circles.