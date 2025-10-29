'Who's calling?': India's new CNAP feature will show you
Get ready for a big change in how you see incoming calls—the Indian government will roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) nationwide.
The rollout timeline has not yet been announced.
This feature will show you the real, verified name of whoever's calling, not just their number.
Right now, Vodafone Idea has started testing in Haryana, with Jio set to follow soon. Airtel is planning pilots in northern circles.
How it works
CNAP pulls the caller's name from official SIM registration records and flashes it on your screen when someone calls.
It'll launch first for 4G and 5G users (since older networks can't support it).
The best part? It's turned on automatically—but if you're not into it, opting out is easy.
Why it matters
Tired of mystery numbers or spam calls? CNAP helps cut through that by showing who's really calling before you pick up.
Since it comes straight from telecom networks—not a random app—you get more transparency and less risk of scams.
It's all about making your phone experience safer and more trustworthy.